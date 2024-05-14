14.05.2024 14:48:28

Stratus Properties Reports Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) reported net income attributable to stockholders of $4.6 million, or $0.56 per share, in first quarter 2024, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $5.8 million, or $0.73 per share, previous year.

Revenues were $26.5 million compared to $5.8 million, a year ago, with the increase primarily due to the sale of approximately 47 acres at Magnolia Place in first quarter 2024. Also, Stratus sold two Amarra Villas homes in first quarter 2024, compared to one Amarra Villas home in first quarter 2023, at a substantially higher price per square foot in first quarter 2024.

