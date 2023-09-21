|
21.09.2023 19:00:22
Straumann Group acquires AlliedStar, an intraoral scanner provider in China
|
Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Miscellaneous
Basel, September 21, 2023: The Straumann Group has signed an agreement to acquire AlliedStar, an intraoral scanner (IOS) manufacturer in China. It will enable the Group to offer customers in China a competitive intraoral scanner solution and to address additional price-sensitive markets and customer segments in the future. As part of the Straumann Group, AlliedStar will continue to serve existing channels.
Straumann Group Chief Executive Officer, Guillaume Daniellot, explained: We are very excited about this acquisition which is fully in line with our strategy to become a digitally-powered oral care company globally. As the entry point for the digital workflow, the IOS is instrumental for the connection to our digital platform which will support our service-led business model. The acquisition will allow us to offer a competitive intraoral scanner solution in China. We are very happy to welcome the AlliedStar team to the Straumann Group which is sharing the mindset of building entrepreneurial businesses with customer centricity in mind.
As previously communicated, Straumann Group is currently building its Straumann AXS digital platform which will connect various services to support a seamless integration between the different solutions, eliminating the need for entering patient data manually in different systems along the treatment journey. The AlliedStar scanner portfolio is going to be seamlessly connected to the Straumann AXS platform which will be launched in the Asia Pacific region in 2024.
AlliedStar founder, Wang Guijian said: These are very exciting times. Having built this system over the last four years, from idea to execution with a team that put its heart into this, its more than rewarding to have found a strong partner with the same values that will help bring our solution to the next level by building a digital platform which can ultimately be offered to customers. The combination of our solution with Straumann Group, a market leader with an extensive network and production expertise, creates a perfect partnership for a high growth expansion.
AlliedStar has been founded in 2019 by Wang Guijian, an expert in the technology space with over a decade of experience.
The Group will acquire full ownership of AlliedStar spread over several installments over the next eight years. The closing to obtain a controlling stake is expected in the coming months. The parties agreed not to disclose the financial details.
About AlliedStar
AlliedStar is a pioneering company in the field of digital dentistry, specializing in offering scanning and CAD/CAM solutions to dental clinics. It is at the forefront of transforming the dental industry by concentrating on intraoral scanners and digital dental ecosystems. AlliedStar is committed to enhancing people's lives by delivering cutting-edge solutions to dental professionals.
About Straumann Group
The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.
Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 10500 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.
Straumann Holding AG, Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)61 965 11 11
Homepage: www.straumann-group.com
Contacts:
# # #
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Straumann Holding AG
|Peter Merian-Weg 12
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41619651239
|Fax:
|+41 61 965 11 06
|E-mail:
|jana.erdmann@straumann.com
|Internet:
|www.straumann-group.com
|ISIN:
|CH1175448666
|Valor:
|914326
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1731997
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1731997 21-Sep-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Straumann Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|
22.09.23
|SPI-Papier Straumann-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Straumann verdient (finanzen.at)
|
21.09.23
|Straumann Group acquires AlliedStar, an intraoral scanner provider in China (EQS Group)
|
21.09.23
|Straumann Group übernimmt AlliedStar, einen Anbieter von Intraoralscannern in China (EQS Group)
|
21.09.23
|Donnerstagshandel in Zürich: SLI präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
21.09.23
|Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SLI am Mittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.23
|Aufschläge in Zürich: SLI notiert zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.23
|Mittwochshandel in Zürich: SLI am Nachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.23
|Zuversicht in Zürich: SLI steigt am Mittwochmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Straumann Holding AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Straumann Holding AG
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen bleiben im Blick: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schließen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag etwas tiefer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte schwächer. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedlich Richtungen.