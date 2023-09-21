Straumann Group acquires AlliedStar, an intraoral scanner provider in China

Basel, September 21, 2023: The Straumann Group has signed an agreement to acquire AlliedStar, an intraoral scanner (IOS) manufacturer in China. It will enable the Group to offer customers in China a competitive intraoral scanner solution and to address additional price-sensitive markets and customer segments in the future. As part of the Straumann Group, AlliedStar will continue to serve existing channels.

Straumann Group Chief Executive Officer, Guillaume Daniellot, explained: We are very excited about this acquisition which is fully in line with our strategy to become a digitally-powered oral care company globally. As the entry point for the digital workflow, the IOS is instrumental for the connection to our digital platform which will support our service-led business model. The acquisition will allow us to offer a competitive intraoral scanner solution in China. We are very happy to welcome the AlliedStar team to the Straumann Group which is sharing the mindset of building entrepreneurial businesses with customer centricity in mind.

As previously communicated, Straumann Group is currently building its Straumann AXS digital platform which will connect various services to support a seamless integration between the different solutions, eliminating the need for entering patient data manually in different systems along the treatment journey. The AlliedStar scanner portfolio is going to be seamlessly connected to the Straumann AXS platform which will be launched in the Asia Pacific region in 2024.

AlliedStar founder, Wang Guijian said: These are very exciting times. Having built this system over the last four years, from idea to execution with a team that put its heart into this, its more than rewarding to have found a strong partner with the same values that will help bring our solution to the next level by building a digital platform which can ultimately be offered to customers. The combination of our solution with Straumann Group, a market leader with an extensive network and production expertise, creates a perfect partnership for a high growth expansion.

AlliedStar has been founded in 2019 by Wang Guijian, an expert in the technology space with over a decade of experience.

The Group will acquire full ownership of AlliedStar spread over several installments over the next eight years. The closing to obtain a controlling stake is expected in the coming months. The parties agreed not to disclose the financial details.