Strong Retail Sales Data May Lead To Continued Strength On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Thursday, with stocks likely to extend the upward trend seen over the past several sessions.

Easing concerns about the economic outlook may generate continued buying interest on Wall Street after the Commerce Department released a report showing much stronger than expected retail sales growth in July.

The Commerce Department said retail sales jumped by 1.0 percent in July after edging down by a revised 0.2 percent in June.

Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a surge in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales rose by 0.4 percent in July after climbing by 0.8 percent in June. Ex-auto sales were expected to inch up by 0.1 percent.

Shares of Walmart (WMT) are also moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the retail giant reported fiscal second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates and raised its full-year guidance.

Positive sentiment may also be generated in reaction to a Labor Department report showing an unexpected decline by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended August 10th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 227,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of to 234,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 235,000 from the 233,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Wednesday but managed to end the day mostly higher. With the upward move, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 both closed higher for the fifth consecutive session.

The major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before closing in positive territory. The Dow climbed 242.75 points or 0.6 percent to 40,008.39 and the S&P 500 rose 20.78 points or 0.4 percent to 5,455.21, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq posted a more modest gain, inching up 4.99 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 17,192.60.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came after the Labor Department released its highly anticipated report on consumer price inflation in the month of July.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in July after edging down by 0.1 percent in June. The modest increase by consumer prices matched expectations.

Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, also crept up by 0.2 percent in July after inching up by 0.1 percent in June. The uptick by core consumer prices was also in line with economist estimates.

Meanwhile, the report said the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed slightly to 2.9 percent in July from 3.0 percent in June. Economists had expected the pace of growth to remain unchanged.

The annual rate of core consumer price growth also slipped to 3.2 percent in July from 3.3 percent in June, in line with expectations.

While the slowdowns by the annual rates of price growth suggest the Federal Reserve is likely to lower interest rates next month, traders may have felt the chances of a rate cut were already priced into the markets after Tuesday's rally.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 64.5 chance the Fed will lower rates by a quarter point and a 35.5 percent chance of a half point rate cut.

"Investors and policymakers alike will find this report mostly good for markets and the economy," said Jeffrey Roach, Chief Economist for LPL Financial. "As inflation decelerates, the Fed can legitimately cut rates yet keep policy restrictive overall."

"Unless the global economy experiences another shock, the Fed will most likely cut rates by a quarter percent in September," he added. "The probability of the Fed cutting by a half percent is still elevated since investors are still somewhat skittish from recent events."

Traders may also have been reluctant to continue making significant moves ahead of the release of a slew of U.S. economic data on Thursday, including reports on weekly jobless claims, retail sales and industrial production.

Reflecting the lackluster performance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors ended the day showing only modest moves on the day.

Brokerage stocks have showed a strong move to the upside, however, with the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index surging by 2.1 percent.

Significant strength was also visible among telecom stocks, as reflected by the 1.9 percent jump by the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index.

Networking and banking stocks also saw some strength, while steel stocks moved notably lower, dragging the NYSE Arca Steel Index down by 1.1 percent.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are climbing $0.87 to $77.85 a barrel after tumbling $1.37 to $76.98 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after plunging $28.10 to $2,479.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are increasing $16.80 to $2,496.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 148.80 yen versus the 147.33 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0963 compared to yesterday's $1.1012.

Asia

Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Thursday, the dollar sagged, and Treasury yields dipped as more signs of cooling inflation in the U.S. fueled bets of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

In addition, a mixed set of economic activity data from China boosted hopes for more stimulus. Gold edged up in Asian trading, while oil bounced back after two days of declines.

Chinese markets rose as underwhelming data fueled hopes of economic stimulus. Industrial production slowed for a third straight month in July, unemployment rose, and home sales pointed to continued weakness in the property sector, while retail sales, a key proxy for consumer spending, ticked up slightly from a year ago, a slew of data revealed.

China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.9 percent to 2,877.36, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index finished marginally lower at 17,109.14.

Tencent Holdings dropped 1.5 percent despite posting an 82 percent increase in second-quarter net income.

Japanese markets rose for a fourth day running as GDP data for the second quarter outpaced expectations.

The Nikkei 225 Index climbed 0.8 percent to 36,726.64 as data showed Japan's economy expanded by a faster-than-expected annualized 3.1 percent in the April-June period. The broader Topix Index settled 0.7 percent higher at 2,600.75.

Banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial jumped 3-4 percent. Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing surged 2.1 percent, technology investor SoftBank Group added 2.2 percent and chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron rose 1.5 percent.

Markets in South Korea and India were closed. Australian stocks ended slightly higher after data showed the unemployment rate ticked higher last month, but employers added about three times as many jobs as expected.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index inched up 0.2 percent to 7,865.50, while the broader All Ordinaries Index crept up 0.2 percent to 8,083.80.

Industrial property investor and developer Goodman Group fell 1.3 percent despite reporting a robust full-year performance. Telecom firm Telstra rallied 2.1 percent after increasing its dividend.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index jumped 1.1 percent to 12,710.57 on expectations of lower interest rates and an improvement in economic growth. Skellerup surged 4.2 percent after posting solid earnings in a tough environment.

Europe

European stocks are flat to slightly higher on Thursday as signs of slowing inflation in the U.S. bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates in September.

Meanwhile, official data showed the U.K. economy expanded again in the second quarter, but the pace of growth moderated slightly due to the contractions in industrial and construction output.

Real gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent in the three months to June following the 0.7 percent expansion seen in the first quarter. The quarterly growth was driven by the widespread improvement in the services sector.

While the German DAX Index is up by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent.

Adyen NV has jumped after the global fintech firm delivered strong half-year results and announced its expansion in India.

British motor and home insurer Admiral has also moved sharply higher after posting strong first-half 2024 results.

Rank Group shares have also soared. The owner of Mecca Bingo swung back into the black in the year to the end of June amid a strong year of trading.

Meanwhile, Orsted, the world's biggest offshore wind farm developer, has plunged after its earnings report showed significant impairments.

Geberit AG, a Swiss maker of sanitary parts and related systems, has also tumbled after providing a full-year outlook below expectations.

U.S. Economic News

The report said the less volatile four-week moving average also edged down to 236,500, a decrease of 4,500 from the previous week's revised average of 241,000.

Meanwhile, another report released by the Labor Department showed import prices in the U.S. unexpectedly crept higher in the month of July.

The Labor Department said import prices inched up by 0.1 percent in July after coming in unchanged in June. Economists had expected import prices to edge down by 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the report said export prices climbed by 0.7 percent in July after dipping by a revised 0.3 percent in June.

Economists had expected export prices to come in unchanged compared to the 0.5 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.

A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday said regional manufacturing softened overall in the month of August.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity plunged to a negative 7.0 in August from a positive 13.9 in July, with a negative reading indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to decrease to a positive 7.0.

Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said firms continue to expect growth over the next six months, but expectations were less widespread this month.

New York manufacturing activity edged slightly lower in the month of August, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York revealed in a report on Thursday.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index rose to a negative 4.7 in August from a negative 6.6 in July, but a negative reading still indicates contraction. Economists had expected the index to inch up to a negative 6.0.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms remained fairly optimistic that conditions would improve in the months ahead.

At 9:10 am ET, St. Louis Federal Reserve President Alberto Musalem is scheduled to speak on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the Greater Louisville Inc. Regional Economic Development Update.

The Federal Reserve is due to release its report on industrial production in the month of July at 9:15 am ET. Industrial production is expected to dip by 0.3 percent in July after climbing by 0.6 percent in June.

At 10 am ET, the National Association of Home Builders is scheduled to release its report on homebuilder confidence in the month of August. The housing market index is expected to inch up to 43 in August after edging down to 42 in June.

The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on business inventories in the month of June at 10 am ET. Business inventories are expected to rise by 0.3 percent in June after increasing by 0.5 percent in May.

At 11 am ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker is due to speak before the "From Rasters to Rows: New Methods and Applications in Automated Data Extraction" event at 1:10 pm ET.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading following news Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has acquired a $266 million stake in the beauty retailer.

Networking company Cisco Systems (CSCO) may also move to the upside after reporting better than expected fiscal fourth quarter results and announcing plans to lay off 7 percent of its workforce.

On the other hand, shares of Alibaba (BABA) may come under pressure after the Chinese internet giant reported fiscal first quarter results that missed analyst estimates.