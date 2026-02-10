Discover Financial Services Aktie
WKN DE: A0MUES / ISIN: US2547091080
|
10.02.2026 17:51:48
Student loan move could cost Labour dear | Letter
Dr Michael Symonds and Gavin Greenwood respond to an editorial on graduate loansYour editorial (8 February) is correct to highlight that a graduate levy by stealth is no way to fund the NHS and its potential consequences. This will include resident doctors, whose dissatisfaction with their pay and working conditions will be amplified by the chancellor’s statement that they now need to help pay for their own salaries.The anger that recent graduates feel will also be felt by their parents, many of whom benefited from free higher education and see as unfair the repayment/tax changes being imposed. The government should bear in mind the electoral near wipeout experienced by the Liberal Democrats in 2015, having enabled the Tory-led coalition to triple the cost of student fees, despite the manifesto pledge to remove it.Dr Michael SymondsEmeritus professor, University of Nottingham medical school Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!