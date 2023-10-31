|
31.10.2023 07:00:35
Successful renewal and increase of syndicated loan secures financing and provides room for future acquisitions
|
Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Financing
Bronschhofen, October 31, 2023 – Benefitting from the current market environment and to provide greater flexibility for day-to-day operations and further growth, Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) has signed a credit agreement on October 30, 2023 to refinance the existing portfolio and increase it to CHF 245 million.
Cicor's existing syndicated loan of CHF 155 million has been renewed at attractive conditions ahead of its maturity date of June 18, 2025 and increased to CHF 245 million. It consists of a new revolving credit facility of CHF 120 million and two acquisition facilities of CHF 75 million (already partially amortized) and CHF 50 million, as well as an additional optional acquisition credit line of CHF 75 million. The new credit agreement has a term of four years with two one-year extension options. The renewal of the revolving credit facility provides financial and liquidity security and increases Cicor's overall strategic flexibility.
The loan agreement was structured as a syndicated loan. The syndicate consists of a group of banks including Commerzbank AG as mandated arranger, agent, bookrunner and security agent, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg as arranger, HSBC Continental Europe S.A., Germany, Migros Bank AG, IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG and Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich AG.
In addition to an acquisition credit line of CHF 50 million, the new credit agreement contains an optional acquisition credit line in the amount of CHF 75 million, which, in the event of a future acquisition, is to be used to finance the purchase price as well as the working capital of the company to be acquired.
Contact
The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor’s approximately 2,500 employees at 15 locations are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cicor Technologies Ltd
|c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
|9552 Bronschhofen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41719137300
|Fax:
|+41719137301
|E-mail:
|info@cicor.com
|Internet:
|www.cicor.com
|ISIN:
|CH0008702190
|Valor:
|870219
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1760781
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1760781 31-Oct-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cicor Technologies Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Cicor Technologies Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cicor Technologies Ltd.
|47,75
|-8,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTrotz chinesischer Industriedaten: ATX legt zu -- DAX freundlicher -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich im Dienstagshandel fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert ebenfalls im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen waren am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen auszumachen. Die US-Märkte legten am Montag zu.