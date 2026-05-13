Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Aktie

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C8HL / ISIN: US86562M2098

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.05.2026 11:51:28

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Earnings Up In Q1

(RTTNews) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG), on Wednesday, reported higher net income in the full year 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the full year 2026, profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 1.58 trillion yen from 1.18 trillion yen in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 411.88 yen versus 301.48 yen last year.

Ordinary profit surged to 2.30 trillion yen from 1.72 trillion yen in the prior year.

Ordinary income increased to 10.79 trillion yen from 10.17 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects profit attributable to owners of parent to increase 7.4% to 1.70 trillion yen in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, with earnings per share projected at 223.75 yen.

In the pre-market trading, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is 1.73% higher at $22.47 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (spons. ADRs) 18,50 -2,63% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 19
10.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.05.26 KW 19: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.05.26 KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX am Feiertag weiter auf Erholungskurs -- US-Börsen starten mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind Gewinne zu sehen. Auch am deutschen Markt geht es nach oben. Der US-Markt eröffnet höher. In Fernost bewegten Trump und Gewinnmitnahmen die Börsen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen