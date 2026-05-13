Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1C8HL / ISIN: US86562M2098
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13.05.2026 11:51:28
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Earnings Up In Q1
(RTTNews) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG), on Wednesday, reported higher net income in the full year 2026 compared with the previous year.
For the full year 2026, profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 1.58 trillion yen from 1.18 trillion yen in the previous year.
Earnings per share were 411.88 yen versus 301.48 yen last year.
Ordinary profit surged to 2.30 trillion yen from 1.72 trillion yen in the prior year.
Ordinary income increased to 10.79 trillion yen from 10.17 trillion yen in the previous year.
Looking ahead, the company expects profit attributable to owners of parent to increase 7.4% to 1.70 trillion yen in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, with earnings per share projected at 223.75 yen.
In the pre-market trading, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is 1.73% higher at $22.47 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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