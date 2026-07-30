Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Aktie

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1H9NN / ISIN: US86562X1063

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.07.2026 13:49:25

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. (MIU.F, 8309.T) reported first quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent of 142.2 billion yen, up 56.6% from 90.8 billion yen in the corresponding period last year. Net income per share of common stock rose to 204.72 yen, up from 128.10 yen in the prior year period. Ordinary income climbed 20.5% to 786.4 billion yen. Ordinary profit increased 108.5% year-over-year to 173.5 billion yen.

The company forecasts consolidated net income attributable to owners of the parent of 380 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, representing a 19.7% increase from the previous fiscal year. Net income per share is projected at 137.67 yen for the period.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group shares are trading at 1,672 yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, down 2.25%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. (spons. ADRs) 8,24 -0,36% Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 30
26.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.07.26 KW 30: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.07.26 KW 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX mti deutlichen Gewinnen -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich höher - Erholungsrally in Südkorea
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich vor dem Wochenende stark. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Freitag mehrheitlich im Plus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen