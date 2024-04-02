SunFire Announces Investment from KKR

SunFireMatrix, Inc. ("SunFire” or the "Company”), a leading software and tech-enabled services platform serving the insurance distribution and health plan markets, announced today that it has been acquired by funds managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm. Funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC, the Company’s previous majority owner, will continue to be a significant minority shareholder in the Company. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are excited to strategically partner with KKR, given our shared commitment to transforming the healthcare landscape. KKR and Stone Point’s support provides us with unique access and guidance, helping us to continue to grow and serve our customers and beneficiaries,” said David Graf, CEO of SunFire.

"SunFire is a leading, purpose-built platform with a culture of customer centricity and patient focus that we believe is highly differentiated,” said Ali Satvat, Partner and Global Head of Health Care Strategic Growth at KKR. "We have been impressed by what Dave and the entire SunFire team have achieved and look forward to collaborating closely with them during the next phase of the Company’s growth.”

"We are thrilled to support SunFire in its mission to utilize industry-leading technology and best-in-class customer service to create a more seamless and reliable experience for patients, health plans, and its distribution partners,” said Johnny Kim, Director at KKR.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with David Graf and Kevin Waldman and the entire SunFire team, and welcome KKR, in this next phase of growth for the Company. Over the past three years, SunFire has maintained its leadership position by developing innovative solutions to simplify beneficiary enrollment and to provide critical tools to agents and its carrier clients," said Nick Zerbib from Stone Point Capital.

KKR is funding this investment through its Health Care Strategic Growth (HCSG) Fund II, which is focused on investing in high-growth health care companies to which KKR can be a unique strategic partner in helping reach scale.

Evercore and William Blair acted as financial advisors to KKR and SunFire respectively.

About SunFire

SunFire is a SaaS technology company providing transformative and proven IT solutions and services to support the rapidly growing Medicare market. SunFire’s core quoting and enrollment technologies enable brokers to compliantly sell Medicare Advantage, Prescription Drug and Medicare Supplement plans within a proprietary cloud-based platform. SunFire delivers innovative post enrollment engagement solutions providing third party verification technology and advocate services, ensuring the beneficiaries intent to enroll, health risk assessment completion as well as the activation of plan benefits. As a mission-driven company, SunFire is deeply passionate about their commitment to improving the lives of the senior community.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group’s website at www.globalatlantic.com.

About Stone Point Capital

Stone Point is an alternative investment firm based in Greenwich, CT. Stone Point targets investments in companies in the global financial services industry and related sectors. The firm invests in alternative asset classes, including private equity through its flagship Trident Funds and credit through commingled funds and separately managed accounts. In addition, Stone Point Capital Markets supports our firm, portfolio companies and other clients by providing dedicated financing solutions. For more information, please visit www.stonepoint.com.

