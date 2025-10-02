Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust Aktie

Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LGAE / ISIN: HK0435036626

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
02.10.2025 13:30:12

Sunlight REIT Attainment of a Five-Star Rating in 2025 GRESB Real Estate Assessment


EQS Newswire / 02/10/2025 / 13:30 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 October 2025 - Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the "Manager") is pleased to announce that Sunlight REIT has attained the highest five-star rating in the 2025 GRESB Real Estate Assessment ("GRESB Assessment"), as well as a Grade A rating in Public Disclosure for the third consecutive year. GRESB Assessment is a worldwide recognized environmental, social and governance ("ESG") benchmark in the real estate sector.

682859-GRESB-Stars-2025-RE-05-Co.jpeg

Mr. Wu Shiu Kee, Keith, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said, "We are privileged to be awarded with a five-star rating in the GRESB Assessment, implying a ranking within the top 20% of all participants. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Sunlight REIT's sustainability journey, reflecting the Manager's unwavering commitment to ESG and highlighting our unabated effort in enhancing sustainability performance across various ESG metrics. Looking ahead, we will build upon our firm foundation and strengthen our ongoing efforts towards achieving the 2030 Sustainability Vision, while nurturing a culture of care and sustainability to transit into a low-carbon economy and to create shared values for our stakeholders."

GRESB is an industry-driven organization that provides the financial industry with standardized and validated ESG data to advance environmental, operational and financial sustainability across real assets. Currently, it covers more than 2,200 real estate companies, REITs, funds and developers, along with over 800 infrastructure funds and asset operators for USD 9 trillion worth of assets under management.

Hashtag: #Sunlight #REIT

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Sunlight REIT

Listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since 21 December 2006, Sunlight REIT (stock code: 435) is a real estate investment trust authorized by the Securities and Futures Commission, and constituted by the trust deed dated 26 May 2006 (as amended and restated) (the "Trust Deed"). It offers investors the opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of 11 office and six retail properties in Hong Kong with a total gross rentable area of approximately 1.3 million sq. ft. The office properties are located in both core and decentralized business areas, while the retail properties are situated in regional transportation hubs, new towns and urban areas with high population density.

About the Manager

The Manager of Sunlight REIT is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. Its main responsibility is to manage Sunlight REIT and all of its assets in accordance with the Trust Deed in the sole interest of its unitholders.

225647
News Source: Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust

02/10/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trustmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trustmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust 0,23 2,68% Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:32 Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2025: Quartalsbilanz von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
13:01 September 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
12:55 Rohstoffe im 3. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer bei Öl, Gold und Co.
01.10.25 3. Quartal 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
01.10.25 September 2025: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX dreht ins Plus -- DAX legt weiter zu - Rekord bleibt in Reichweite -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich die Anleger am Donnerstag verhalten in Kauflaune. In Deutschland sind Gewinne zu sehen. An den größten Handelsplätzen in Asien dominierten am Freitag die Käufer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen