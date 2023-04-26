|
26.04.2023 13:30:00
SunOpta Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release and Conference Call
SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta" or the "Company”) (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a U.S.-based global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based foods and beverages, today announced that the Company will issue financial results for the first quarter 2023 after the markets close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Following the release, SunOpta will host a conference call at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent corporate developments. After opening remarks, there will be a question and answer period.
Investors interested in listening to the live webcast can access a link on SunOpta’s website at www.sunopta.com under the "Investor Relations” section or directly here. A replay of the webcast will be archived and can be accessed for approximately 90 days on the Company’s website.
This call may be accessed with the toll free dial-in number dial (888) 440-4182 or International dial-in number (646) 960-0653 using Conference ID: 8338433.
About SunOpta Inc.
SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including Sown ®, Dream®, West LifeTM and Sunrise Growers®. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005176/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SunOpta Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
28.02.23
|Earnings Outlook For SunOpta (Benzinga)
|
28.02.23
|Ausblick: SunOpta zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.22
|Ausblick: SunOpta gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu SunOpta Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SunOpta Inc.
|7,58
|3,55%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlenflut: ATX schließt höher -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- DAX beendet Handel an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stieg am Donnerstag etwas an. Der DAX zeigte sich letztendlich knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. An den US-Börsen dominierten am Donnerstag die Bullen. Die Tendenz an den Märkten in Fernost war positiv.