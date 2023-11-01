SunOpta Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SunOpta Inc. ("SunOpta” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY), a U.S.-based global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based foods and beverages, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. These include Stephens Annual Investment Conference, to be held November 14-16, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. and Canaccord Genuity Agrifood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum to be held November 30, 2023 virtually.

At Stephens Annual Investment Conference, the Company will meet with investors and participate in a fireside chat at approximately 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

At Canaccord Genuity Agrifood Tech Innovation Virtual Forum, the Company will participate in a fireside chat at approximately 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

A live webcast of both events will be available on the Investor Relations – Events and Presentations section of the Company's website at www.sunopta.com. Shortly following each event, a replay of the webcast will be available for approximately thirty (30) days.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) (TSX:SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including Sown ®, Dream® and West LifeTM. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com, LinkedIn and Twitter.

