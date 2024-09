Super Micro Computer Plunges on Short-Seller Report. Can You Trust Hindenburg Research?

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), a darling of the generative AI revolution, tumbled as much as 28% on Wednesday after the server maker suffered a brutal one-two punch.First, the company was the target of a short report from Hindenburg Research, which alleged a wide range of problems at the company, including undisclosed related-party transactions and accounting irregularities. Shortly after that report was released, Super Micro Computer announced it would not file its 10-K annual report on time. The company said it needed additional time to "complete its assessment of the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting." Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool