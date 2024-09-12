|
12.09.2024 11:40:00
Super Micro Computer Stock Keeps Falling. Should You Buy or Sell?
Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) are up more than 1,000% in the last three years. The stock is also down 65% from all-time highs.The data center builder and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure accelerator has taken stockholders on a wild ride in recent quarters. Revenue has soared, but there have been concerns about customer attrition and the formation of a potential AI bubble. Recently, there was a short-seller report from Hindenburg Research that drove the stock down even further. No matter how right or wrong this short report is, the long-term financial fundamentals are what will matter for Supermicro's stock. Let's see whether now is a good time to buy the dip, or if you should just cut your losses and sell.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
