Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

15.03.2024 12:26:56

Superdry plc (SDRY)
15-March-2024 / 11:26 GMT/BST

Superdry Plc

 

(‘Superdry’ or the ‘Company’)

 

15 March 2024

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

 

On 14 March 2024, the following transactions by PDMRs took place in relation to Superdry’s Share Incentive Plan (SIP). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy shares in the Company of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares), using deductions from salary in each calendar month (Partnership Shares), and receive allocations of matching free Ordinary Shares (Matching Shares).

 

Details of the number of Partnership Shares purchased by the PDMRs at a price of £0.301 per Ordinary Share, and the number of Matching Shares allocated by the SIP Trustees to the PDMRs for no consideration, are set out against their names in the table below.

 

Name / position of PDMR  

Number of Partnership Shares

Number of Matching Shares

Shaun Wills – Chief Financial Officer

498

50

Jennifer Richardson – General Counsel and Company Secretary

34

3

 

The PDMRs notified the Company of the above transactions on 14 February 2024.

 

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

1.Shaun Wills

2.Jennifer Richardson

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

1.Chief Financial Officer/PDMR

2.General Counsel and Company Secretary/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Superdry Plc

b)

LEI

213800GAQMT2WL7BW361

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B60BD277

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase and allocation of Partnership and Matching Shares (no consideration), respectively, under the Superdry Share Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

1.  £0.301+nil

2.  £0.301+nil

Volume

1.  498+50

2.  34+3

 

d)

Aggregated information

Price

1.  £149.90

2.  £10.23

 

 

Volume

1.  548

2.  37

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-14

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

 

 

For further information:

 

 

Superdry Plc

 

Jennifer Richardson

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1242 586643

 

 

 


