Superdry plc: Response to announcement by Julian Dunkerton

28 March 2024

Superdry plc

(“Superdry” or the “Company”)

Response to announcement by Julian Dunkerton

The Company notes today’s announcement from Julian Dunkerton that he does not intend to make an offer for Superdry and, as a result, confirms that the Company is no longer in an offer period.

Following a period of engagement, the Transaction Committee and Julian Dunkerton have, together, concluded that a takeover offer from Julian Dunkerton for Superdry is unlikely to deliver an outcome for shareholders, or stakeholders more broadly, that the Transaction Committee and Julian Dunkerton are confident can be executed in the context of the Company’s ongoing work on its turnaround plan and material cost saving options.

However, the Company remains in discussions with Julian Dunkerton in respect of alternative structures, including a possible equity raise fully underwritten by Julian Dunkerton, which would provide additional liquidity headroom for the Company’s turnaround plan. It is expected that any equity raise would be at a very material discount to the current share price, require shareholder approval of a Rule 9 waiver (as referred in Note 1 of the Notes on Dispensations from Rule 9 of the Code) and be conditional on a de-listing of the Company.

A further announcement will be made as appropriate. There can be no certainty that a transaction with Julian Dunkerton will be agreed.

The person responsible for releasing this announcement is Jennifer Richardson, General Counsel & Company Secretary.

Enquiries

Superdry Peter Sjӧlander, Chairman +44 (0) 1242 586747 Peel Hunt LLP (Financial Adviser to Superdry) George Sellar Michael Nicholson Andrew Clark Edward Lowe +44 (0) 2074 188900 Brunswick Group LLP (Financial PR) Tim Danaher +44 (0) 207 4045959

