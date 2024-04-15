|
15.04.2024 16:00:04
Superdry plc: Response to media speculation
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
15 April 2024
Superdry plc
(“Superdry” or the “Company”)
Response to media speculation
Superdry plc notes media speculation regarding the possible implementation of a restructuring plan.
In the Company’s announcement on 29 January 2024, it confirmed it was working with advisors to explore the feasibility of various material cost saving options to help position the business for long-term success.
Today, the Company confirms it is in the advanced stages of preparing a restructuring plan which is expected to launch in the coming days. However, there is no certainty that such a restructuring plan will be implemented.
|
