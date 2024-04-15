15.04.2024 16:00:04

Superdry plc: Response to media speculation

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: Response to media speculation

15-Apr-2024 / 15:00 GMT/BST

15 April 2024

 

Superdry plc

(“Superdry” or the “Company”)

 

Response to media speculation

 

 

Superdry plc notes media speculation regarding the possible implementation of a restructuring plan.

In the Company’s announcement on 29 January 2024, it confirmed it was working with advisors to explore the feasibility of various material cost saving options to help position the business for long-term success.

Today, the Company confirms it is in the advanced stages of preparing a restructuring plan which is expected to launch in the coming days. However, there is no certainty that such a restructuring plan will be implemented.

 

For further information:

Investor relations:

Matthew Lee

investor.relations@superdry.com

44 (0) 1242 586747

 

Media enquiries

Tim Danaher

superdry@brunswickgroup.com

44 (0) 207 4045959

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: SPC
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 315717
EQS News ID: 1880789

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

