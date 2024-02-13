Superdry plc: Rule 2.9 Announcement

13.02.2024 18:42:55

Superdry plc (SDRY)
13-Feb-2024 / 17:42 GMT/BST

13 February 2024

 

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURSIDICTION, WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

 

 

Superdry Plc
(“Superdry” or the “Company”)

 

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the “Code”), Superdry confirms that, as at the date and time of this announcement, the Company has in issue 99,080,937 ordinary shares of 5 pence each, which carry voting rights of one vote per share. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 99,080,937.

The International Securities Identification Number of the ordinary shares is GB00B60BD277.

 

For further information, please contact:

Superdry PLC

Jennifer Richardson                                              +44 (0) 1242 586643
Company Secretary


ISIN: GB00B60BD277
