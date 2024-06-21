|
21.06.2024 12:10:31
Superdry plc: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|
Superdry plc (SDRY)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B60BD277
Issuer Name
SUPERDRY PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
18-Jun-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
20-Jun-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error. General email contact: gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com
12. Date of Completion
20-Jun-2024
13. Place Of Completion
Warsaw
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B60BD277
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|SDRY
|LEI Code:
|213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|329558
|EQS News ID:
|1930775
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Superdry PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
12:10
|Superdry plc: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings (EQS Group)
|
17.06.24
|Superdry plc: Result of Sanction Hearing (EQS Group)
|
14.06.24
|Superdry shareholders back £10mn lifeline to stave off insolvency (Financial Times)
|
14.06.24
|Superdry plc: Result of General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
11.06.24
|Superdry plc: Restructuring Plan – Results of meetings of the Plan Creditors (EQS Group)
|
03.06.24
|Superdry plc: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
21.05.24
|Superdry plc: Posting of Circular and Notice of General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
15.05.24
|Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Superdry PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Superdry PLC
|0,05
|-0,57%