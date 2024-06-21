Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
21.06.2024 12:10:31

Superdry plc: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Superdry plc: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

21-Jun-2024 / 11:10 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B60BD277

Issuer Name

SUPERDRY PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, Delaware

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Goldman Sachs International

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Jun-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-Jun-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.105902

7.486845

7.592747

7530360

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B60BD277

 

105032

 

0.105902

Sub Total 8.A

105032

0.105902%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swap

30-Apr-2027

 

Cash

6868139

6.925040

Swap

19-Jun-2034

 

Cash

556384

0.560993

Swap

01-Jul-2032

 

Cash

701

0.000707

Swap

16-Aug-2024

 

Cash

100

0.000101

Swap

23-Aug-2024

 

Cash

4

0.000004

Sub Total 8.B2

 

7425328

7.486845%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)

 

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

0.105902

7.486743

7.592645%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

0.105902

7.486743

7.592645%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)

Goldman Sachs International

0.105902

7.486743

7.592645%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)

 

 

 

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error. General email contact: gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

12. Date of Completion

20-Jun-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Warsaw


ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 329558
EQS News ID: 1930775

 
