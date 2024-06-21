Superdry plc (SDRY)

Superdry plc: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings



21-Jun-2024 / 11:10 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B60BD277 Issuer Name SUPERDRY PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware Country of registered office (if applicable) USA 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Goldman Sachs International London United Kingdom 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 18-Jun-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 20-Jun-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.105902 7.486845 7.592747 7530360 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B60BD277 105032 0.105902 Sub Total 8.A 105032 0.105902% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swap 30-Apr-2027 Cash 6868139 6.925040 Swap 19-Jun-2034 Cash 556384 0.560993 Swap 01-Jul-2032 Cash 701 0.000707 Swap 16-Aug-2024 Cash 100 0.000101 Swap 23-Aug-2024 Cash 4 0.000004 Sub Total 8.B2 7425328 7.486845% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 0.105902 7.486743 7.592645% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited 0.105902 7.486743 7.592645% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) Goldman Sachs International 0.105902 7.486743 7.592645% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error. General email contact: gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com 12. Date of Completion 20-Jun-2024 13. Place Of Completion Warsaw

