Sweetgree a Aktie
WKN DE: A3C7N2 / ISIN: US87043Q1085
|
13.11.2025 10:05:00
Sweetgreen Stock: Is the Worst Over Yet?
Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) may be on its way to having one of the worst years in restaurant stock history. Year to date through Nov. 10, shares of the fast-casual salad chain are down 83% for the year, and down 88% from its peak last November. It's unusual for a restaurant stock to suffer such a rapid decline, especially when there isn't an obvious culprit. There hasn't been a crushing recession or a blunder like Chipotle's E. coli crisis back in 2015 that's weighed on Sweetgreen. Instead, the company seems to be facing multiple challenges that have torched its once-promising growth and combined to shave nearly 90% off the stock in less than a year.In 2024, Sweetgreen reported same-store sales growth of 6%, an increase in revenue of 16% to $676.8 million, and improved profitability metrics, as its generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net loss narrowed by 20% to $90.4 million. It reported an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) profit of $18.7 million compared to a loss of $2.8 million in 2023. In other words, it wasn't long ago when the business was on a solid growth track.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
