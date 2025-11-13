Sweetgree a Aktie

WKN DE: A3C7N2 / ISIN: US87043Q1085

13.11.2025 10:05:00

Sweetgreen Stock: Is the Worst Over Yet?

Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) may be on its way to having one of the worst years in restaurant stock history. Year to date through Nov. 10, shares of the fast-casual salad chain are down 83% for the year, and down 88% from its peak last November. It's unusual for a restaurant stock to suffer such a rapid decline, especially when there isn't an obvious culprit. There hasn't been a crushing recession or a blunder like Chipotle's E. coli crisis back in 2015 that's weighed on Sweetgreen. Instead, the company seems to be facing multiple challenges that have torched its once-promising growth and combined to shave nearly 90% off the stock in less than a year.In 2024, Sweetgreen reported same-store sales growth of 6%, an increase in revenue of 16% to $676.8 million, and improved profitability metrics, as its generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net loss narrowed by 20% to $90.4 million. It reported an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) profit of $18.7 million compared to a loss of $2.8 million in 2023. In other words, it wasn't long ago when the business was on a solid growth track.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
