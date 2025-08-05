Starwood European Real Estate Finance Aktie
ISIN: GG00BTZJM644
|
05.08.2025 08:01:05
SWEF: Dividend Declaration
|
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF)
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited
Quarterly Dividend Declaration
Confirms 1.375 pence dividend for Q2 as targeted; equating to a 6.3% annualised dividend yield
This announcement contains price sensitive information.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the “Company”) has declared a quarterly dividend in respect of the second quarter of 2025 of 1.375 pence per share as targeted, payable on 5 September 2025 to Shareholders on the register at 15 August 2025. The ex-dividend date will be 14 August 2025. The targeted full year dividend is 5.5 pence per share equating to an annualised dividend yield of 6.3% based on the closing share price on 1 August 2025.
For further information, please contact:
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary
Duke Le Prevost
T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660
Notes:
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.
The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GG00BTZJM644
|Category Code:
|DIV
|TIDM:
|SWEF
|LEI Code:
|5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|397903
|EQS News ID:
|2179244
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd Shs GBPmehr Nachrichten
|
08:02
|SWEF: Portfolio Update (EQS Group)
|
08:01
|SWEF: Dividend Declaration (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|SWEF: June 2025 NAV (EQS Group)
|
01.08.25
|SWEF: Update on Office Portfolio, Ireland (EQS Group)
|
19.06.25
|SWEF: May 2025 NAV (EQS Group)
|
12.06.25
|SWEF: Results of AGM (EQS Group)
|
27.05.25
|SWEF: Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
|
22.05.25
|SWEF: April 2025 NAV (EQS Group)