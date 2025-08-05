Starwood European Real Estate Finance Aktie

Starwood European Real Estate Finance für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: GG00BTZJM644

05.08.2025 08:01:05

SWEF: Dividend Declaration

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF)
SWEF: Dividend Declaration

05-Aug-2025 / 07:01 GMT/BST

 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

Quarterly Dividend Declaration

 

Confirms 1.375 pence dividend for Q2 as targeted; equating to a 6.3% annualised dividend yield

 

This announcement contains price sensitive information.

 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the Company”) has declared a quarterly dividend in respect of the second quarter of 2025 of 1.375 pence per share as targeted, payable on 5 September 2025 to Shareholders on the register at 15 August 2025. The ex-dividend date will be 14 August 2025. The targeted full year dividend is 5.5 pence per share equating to an annualised dividend yield of 6.3% based on the closing share price on 1 August 2025.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

 

Duke Le Prevost

T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660

E: Starwood@apexgroup.com

 

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company.  www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

 

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GG00BTZJM644
Category Code: DIV
TIDM: SWEF
LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 397903
EQS News ID: 2179244

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

