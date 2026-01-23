SWEF: Dividend Declaration

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

Quarterly Dividend Declaration

Confirms 1.375 pence dividend for Q4 as targeted

This announcement contains price sensitive information.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the “Company”) has declared a quarterly dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 2025 of 1.375 pence per share as targeted, payable on 27 February 2026 to Shareholders on the register at 6 February 2026. The ex-dividend date will be 5 February 2026. The targeted full year dividend is 5.5 pence per share equating to an annualised dividend yield of 6.2% based on the closing share price on 22 January 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

Duke Le Prevost

T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660

E: Starwood@apexgroup.com

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.