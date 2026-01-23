Starwood European Real Estate Finance Aktie

WKN DE: A41XMF / ISIN: GG00BW9KGG29

23.01.2026 08:01:05

SWEF: Dividend Declaration

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF)
SWEF: Dividend Declaration

23-Jan-2026 / 07:01 GMT/BST

 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

Quarterly Dividend Declaration

 

Confirms 1.375 pence dividend for Q4 as targeted

 

This announcement contains price sensitive information.

 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the Company”) has declared a quarterly dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 2025 of 1.375 pence per share as targeted, payable on 27 February 2026 to Shareholders on the register at 6 February 2026. The ex-dividend date will be 5 February 2026. The targeted full year dividend is 5.5 pence per share equating to an annualised dividend yield of 6.2% based on the closing share price on 22 January 2026.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

 

Duke Le Prevost

T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660

E: Starwood@apexgroup.com

 

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company.  www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

 

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GG00BW9KGG29
Category Code: DIV
TIDM: SWEF
LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50
Sequence No.: 415907
EQS News ID: 2264644

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

