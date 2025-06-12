Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF)

SWEF: Results of AGM



12-Jun-2025 / 13:07 GMT/BST





Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

Results of Twelfth Annual General Meeting

The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the “Company”) announces that, at the Twelfth Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 12th June 2025, all resolutions put to the meeting were approved by shareholders.

Details of the proxy votes lodged are set out below:

Ordinary Resolution For* Against Withheld** To receive the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended

31 December 2024. 104,286,873 0 0 To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the period ended

31 December 2024. 104,246,858 21,436 18,579 To re-elect as a Director of the Company, John Whittle. 99,837,141 4,449,732 0 To re-elect as a Director of the Company, Shelagh Mason. 103,091,203 1,195,670 0 To re-elect as a Director of the Company, Charlotte Denton. 103,091,203 1,195,670 0 To elect as a Director of the Company, Gary Yardley. 103,098,588 1,188,285 0 To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company. 104,258,046 28,827 0 To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of the Auditors. 104,286,873 0 0 To approve the Company’s dividend policy. 104,286,873 0 0 Special Resolution To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares. 104,285,248 1,625 0

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of Twelfth Annual General Meeting contained in the Shareholder Document dated 27 May 2025, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com and on the National Storage Mechanism National Storage Mechanism | FCA ***

* Includes discretionary votes received

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes ‘for’ or ‘against’ a resolution

*** Neither the NSM website nor the Company’s website nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks on those websites (or any other website) is (or is deemed to be) incorporated into, or forms (or is deemed to form) part of this announcement

For further information, please contact:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 3530 3630

Duke Le Prevost

Starwood Capital

+44 (0) 20 7016 3655

Duncan MacPherson

Jefferies International Limited

+44 (0) 20 7029 8000

Gaudi Le Roux

Harry Randall

Ollie Nott

Buchanan

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Helen Tarbet

Henry Wilson

Samuel Adams

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the primary segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.