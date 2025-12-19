|
SWEF: Tenth Capital Distribution Update
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF)
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited
Tenth Capital Distribution Update
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited announces that, in connection with the previous tenth capital distribution announcement, the Company has compulsorily redeemed as at the close of business on 18 December 2025 on a pro rata basis 31,010,959 SEREF shares at a price of £0.9674 per share.
Fractions of shares produced by the applicable redemption ratios have not been redeemed and therefore the number of shares redeemed in respect of each shareholder has been rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares.
Payments of redemption monies are expected to be effected either through CREST (in the case of shares held in uncertificated form) or by cheque/BACS (in the case of shares held in certificated form) by 24 December 2025. Any certificates currently in circulation will be superseded by a new certificate which will be distributed to certificated shareholders by 24 December 2025.
Following the redemption, the Company has 23,204,738 shares in issue and the total number of voting rights is 23,204,738. The new ISIN, GG00BW9KGG29, in respect of the remaining shares which have not been redeemed has been enabled and is available for transactions from 8.00 a.m. on 19 December 2025.
For further information, please contact:
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary
Duke Le Prevost
T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660
Notes:
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com
The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
