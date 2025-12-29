|
Swiss Market Ends Flat After Lackluster Session
(RTTNews) - After opening on a cautious note and then hovering near record high for a while, the Swiss market's benchmark SMI slipped into negative territory Monday morning and moved along the flat line till the end of the day's session.
Also, investors were reluctant to make significant moves as the market will have just one more session this week. It will remain closed from Wednesday to Friday, and will re-open only on Monday, January 5, 2026.
The SMI, which advanced to 13,283.13 a few minutes after the opening bell, ended the session at 13,240.59, down 2.21 points or 0.02% from Friday's close.
Nestle gained about 1.2%. Swisscom and Sonova gained 0.88% and 0.78%, respectively. Sika and Lonza Group, both gained a little over 0.5%.
Givaudan, Richemont, Lindt & Spruengli and Partners Group posted modest gains.
Sandoz Group ended down 1.57% and Galderma Group closed 1.4% down. Julius Baer, UBS Group and Logitech International lost 0.8 to 1.1%. Roche Holding and Swiss Life Holding ended nearly 0.6% down from their previous closing levels.
