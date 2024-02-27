27.02.2024 19:15:43

Swiss Market Ends Marginally Down

(RTTNews) - After a long spell in negative territory, the Switzerland market edged higher in the final hour the day's trading session on Tuesday, but retreated in the closing minutes to eventually settle with a marginal loss.

The benchmark SMI ended down 12.43 points or 0.11% at 11,440.45, easing from a high of 11,466.95.

Sonova ended down 2.08%. Givaudan closed lower by 1.83%, while Kuehne & Nagel, Swiss Re, Novartis, Nestle, Swiss Life Holding and Swisscom lost 0.5 to 0.9%.

Roche Holding gained about 1.25%. Holcim advanced nearly 1%, while Alcon, UBS Group, Logitech International and Lonza Group gained 0.5 to 0.75%.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech dropped more than 7%. Barry Callebaut ended nearly 4% down, while Lindt & Spruengli and Straumann Holding settled lower by about 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX freundlich erwartet -- DAX wohl vor neuen Rekorden -- Asiens Märkte tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte mit positiver Tendenz in den Mittwochshandel starten, während der deutsche Leitindex auf ein neues Rekordhoch zusteuern dürfte. Zur Wochenmitte geht es an den asiatischen Aktienmärkten nach unten.

