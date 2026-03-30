Swiss Market Ends Moderately Higher

(RTTNews) - After a slightly sluggish start and a subsequent brief spell in positive territory, the Switzerland market very nearly slipped below the flat line around noon on Monday. However, it recovered swiftly and traded firm still the end of the session thanks to strong buying at a few top counters.

The benchmark SMI, which edged down to 12,539.47 in early trades, ended the day with a gain of 98.41 points or 0.78% at 12,668.67, nearly 20 points of the session's high of 12,687.68.

Kuehne + Nagel, up nearly 3%, was the top gainer in the SMI index. Nestle and Swiss Re moved up 2.25% and 2%, respectively.

Givudan, Sonova and Zurich Insurance gained 1.7%-1.85%. Partners Group, Swiss Life Holding, Lonza Group, Sika and Lindt & Spruengli climbed 1.2%-1.5%.

Schindler Ps, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Swisscom, SGS, UBS Group and Alcon closed up by 0.6%-0.8%.

Roche gained about 0.5%. The company announced the launch of the cobas MPX-E assay, a screening test designed to meet the evolving needs of modern laboratories and, through increased sensitivity and specificity, help to prevent HEV transmission through blood transfusions.

VAT Group ended down by about 4.1%. ABB drifted lower by 1.52%. Richemont closed 0.6% down.

In economic news, a report from Swiss Economic Institute showed Switzerland's KOF Economic Barometer dropped to 96.1 in March 2026, the lowest level since June 2025, down from a revised 103.8 in February and below expectations of 102.