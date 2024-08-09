|
09.08.2024 20:14:04
Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended modestly higher on Friday after a somewhat choppy session, with investors largely making their moves, reacting to earnings updates. Data showing an improvement in Swiss consumer sentiment supported the market.
The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 38.50 points or 0.33% at 11,865.93, after scaling a low of 11,826.77 and a high of 11,925.71 intraday.
Sandoz Group rallied nearly 2.5%. Straumann Holding gained about 1.5%. Givaudan, Alcon and Julius Baer ended nearly 1% up.
Swiss Re, Partners Group, Richemont, Roche GS, Novartis, Holcim, Swiss Life Holding and Geberit ended higher by 0.35 to 0.75%.
Lindt & Spruengli and SIG Group both ended lower by a little over 1%. Lonza Group ended down 0.57%.
On the economic front, a report from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said the consumer confidence indicator in Switzerland came in at -32.4 in July, up from a revised -36.6 in the previous month and better than market forecasts of -36.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Start ins Wochenende: US-Börsenleicht letztlich im Plus -- ATX & DAX beenden Woche etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.