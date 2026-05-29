29.05.2026 19:49:09

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended modestly higher on Friday after trading firm right through the day's session, thanks largely to sustained buying at several counters.

The mood remained positive with investors weighing the prospects of a U.S.-Iran peace deal after the two nations agreed in principle to extend the ceasefire by sixty days.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 37.90 points or 0.28% at 13,542.66, around 75 points off the day's high of 13,616.63.

Logitech International, the top gainer in the index, soared 8.2% on better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and sales. The company announced that it expects fiscal first-quarter revenue in the range of $1.19 billion to $1.215 billion.

Straumann Holding gained 5.5%. Galderma Group and Richemont moved up 2.7% and 2.1%, respectively.

Julius Baer, Schindler Ps, VAT Group and Geberit gained 1.6%-2%. Holcim and Amrize ended higher by 1.44% and 1.25%, respectively. Sonova and UBS gained nearly 1%. Alcon, Kuehne + Nagel, Sika and Sandoz also ended on a firm note.

Givaudan drifted down nearly 1%. Partners Group, Nestle, Swiss Re and Novartis shed 0.3%-0.7%.

In economic news, a report from Swiss Economic Institute (KOF) showed Switzerland's KOF Economic Barometer came in at 98.0 in May, slightly up from a revised 97.8 and matching market expectations.

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