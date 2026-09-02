Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Despite spending much of the day's trading session in negative territory, the Switzerland market closed slightly up on Wednesday thanks to selective buying at a few counters in the final hour.

The mood remained cautious amid concerns over geopolitical tensions and the outlook for global economic growth. Investors also awaited Swiss inflation and GDP data due on Thursday.

The benchmark SMI, which edged up slightly at the start, soon slipped into negative territory and emerged above the flat line in late afternoon to close with a gain of 28.18 points or 0.2% at 14,362.97, nearly 20 points off the day's high of 14,382.04.

VAT Group climbed over 4%. Alcon gained 1.8%, while Sonova, UBS Group and Swisscom closed higher by 1.1%-1.4%. Lonza Group moved up nearly 1%.

Givaudan, Schindler Ps, Holcim and Amrize closed lower by 1.3%-1.6%. Straumann Holding, Sika and Partners Group lost 1%-1.1%.

Galderma Group, ABB, Lindt & Spruengli and Zurich Insurance also ended weak.