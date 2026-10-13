|
13.10.2026 20:11:03
Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended modestly higher on Tuesday after holding in positive territory throughout the trading session as lower oil prices and bond yields helped underpin sentiment.
The benchmark SMI settled with a gain of 49.68 points or 0.36% at 13,927.52. The index touched a high of 14,066.86.
Givaudan soared 9.5%. The Swiss manufacturer of flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic ingredients, reported higher sales in its third quarter on a reported and like-for-like basis. Further, the firm maintained its mid- and long-term targets.
In the third quarter, Givaudan recorded sales of 2.092 billion Swiss francs, an increase of 11.3% from last year's 1.879 billion francs. On a like-for-Like or LFL basis, sales grew 8.6%, compared to 4.4% rise last year. In the first nine months of 2026, Givaudan's sales were 5.891 billion francs, an increase of 2.6% in francs and 5.2% on LFL basis.
Logitech International climbed nearly 3%. Geberit, Zurich Insurance, Swiss RE, Straumann Holding, Nestle, Swiss Life Holding and Sika gained 1%-2%.
Kuehne + Nagel, Sandoz Group, Swisscom, Hermes International, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Schindler Ps, Partners Group and SGS ended up by 0.5%-0.9%.
VAT Group dropped 2.77%. Alcon ended nearly 2% down. Lonza Group, Amrize and Julius Baer closed lower by 1.32%, 1.28% and 1.09%, respectively.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorge um Chipbranche: ATX schlussendlich im Plus -- DAX kann Tagesgewinne nicht verteidigen -- US-Börsen in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Während der heimische Markt am Dienstag stärker notierte, ging es für den deutschen Aktienmarkt seitwärts. Die US-Börsen geben nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.