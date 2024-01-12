12.01.2024 19:24:57

Swiss Market Ends Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on a firm note on Friday amid slightly easing concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

The benchmark SMI ended higher by 72.78 points or 0.65% at 11,226.40, around 30 points off an early high of 11,255.02.

Geberit climbed 1.61%. Holcim gained about 1.3%, while UBS Group, Nestle, Logitech International, Zurich Insurance Group, ABB, Kuehne & Nagel, Swiss Re and Roche Holding advanced 0.75 to 1.2%.

Partners Group, Lonza Group and Richemont ended modestly lower.

In the Mid Price Index, ams OSRAM AG surged more than 5%. Temenos Group gained about 3.7% and SGS ended 2.1% up.

Schindler Holding, Helvetia, Schindler Ps, PSP Swiss Property, BKW and Swiss Prime Site gained 1 to 1.5%.

Meyer Burger Tech tumbled 7%. Avolta ended down 2.7%, while Clariant, Barry Callebaut and Tecan Group lost 0.7 to 1%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX etwas fester -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen mehrheitlich Gewinne
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich zum Wochenstart stärker. An den asiatischen Börsen geht es am Montag mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen