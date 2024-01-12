Swiss Market Ends Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on a firm note on Friday amid slightly easing concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

The benchmark SMI ended higher by 72.78 points or 0.65% at 11,226.40, around 30 points off an early high of 11,255.02.

Geberit climbed 1.61%. Holcim gained about 1.3%, while UBS Group, Nestle, Logitech International, Zurich Insurance Group, ABB, Kuehne & Nagel, Swiss Re and Roche Holding advanced 0.75 to 1.2%.

Partners Group, Lonza Group and Richemont ended modestly lower.

In the Mid Price Index, ams OSRAM AG surged more than 5%. Temenos Group gained about 3.7% and SGS ended 2.1% up.

Schindler Holding, Helvetia, Schindler Ps, PSP Swiss Property, BKW and Swiss Prime Site gained 1 to 1.5%.

Meyer Burger Tech tumbled 7%. Avolta ended down 2.7%, while Clariant, Barry Callebaut and Tecan Group lost 0.7 to 1%.