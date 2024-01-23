|
23.01.2024 18:58:25
Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended notably lower on Tuesday as stocks kept drifting lower and lower during the day's session after opening flat. A lack of positive triggers rendered the mood cautious.
The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 126.09 points or 1.12% at 11,149.26, the day's low.
Logitech International plunged 8.67% after saying it anticipates an annual sales decline of 6 - 7%. The company warned that a number of headwinds and uncertainties may impact its net sales throughout FY 2025.
Alcon ended down 2.75%. Partners Group, Sonova, Givaudan, Kuehne & Nagel, Nestle, Roche Holding and Holcim lost 1.6 to 2.2%.
Swiss Re declined 1.1%. Novartis, UBS Group and ABB ended lower by 0.8 to 1%.
Richemont climbed 1.7%, and Sika ended higher by 1.21%. Lonza Group and Swiss Life Holding posted modest gains.
In the Mid Price Index, Swatch Group ended down 4.56% after failing to hit the sales record predicted by its chief executive officer.
BKW ended lower by 3%. PSP Swiss Property and VAT Group both closed lower by about 2.3%. Straumann Holding and Swiss Prime Site lost 2.2% and 2%, respectively.
Belimo Holding, Flughafen Zurich, Julius Baer, Ems Chemie Holding and Galenica Sante also ended notably lower.
Meyer Burger Tech soared 11.5%. ams OSRAM AG shares gained nearly 4%. Schindler Holding climbed 1.85% and SGS gained about 1.6%.
Barry Callebaut, Clariant, Tecan Group and Schindler Ps ended higher by 1 to 1.3%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison kommt in Schwung: US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel-- ATX schließt weit im Plus -- DAX steigt letztlich kräftig -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Zur Wochenmitte bewegten sich der heimische und der deutsche Markt in der Gewinnzone. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Asien waren am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.