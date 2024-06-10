Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended notably lower on Monday after languishing in the red right through the day's session with investors largely staying cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement and some key economic data, including a reading on U.S. consumer price inflation.

The benchmark SMI ended down by 117.02 points or 0.95% at 12,137.74. The index touched a high of 12,202.93 and a low of 12,096.55 in the session.

Nestle, down nearly 2.5%, was the biggest loser in the SMI index. Sandoz Group drifted down 1.7%, while UBS Group, Lindt & Spruengli, Roche Holding, Swiss Re, Richemont and Straumann Holding ended lower by 1 to 1.4%.

Swiss Life Holding, SGS, Novartis, Zurich Insurance, Schindler Ps and Swatch Group also ended notably lower.

Avolta, Adecco, Flughafen Zurich, Galenica Sante, Tecan Group, Belimo Holding, Barry callebaut and Georg Fischer too ended weak.

Givaudan climbed 1.11%. Holcim gained 0.6%, while Vat Group, Geberit and Lonza Group edged up marginally.

In economic news, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed the consumer confidence indicator in Switzerland was little changed at -38 in May from -38.1 in April.