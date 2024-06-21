Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended notably lower on Friday with stocks reeling under pressure right through the day's session amid concerns about the outlook for global economic growth.

The benchmark SMI ended down by 115.29 points or 0.95% at 12,012.87. The index touched a high of 12,110.54 and a low of 11,987.23 in the session.

Holcim ended 3.48% down. UBS Group closed lower by about 3.2%, and ABB drifted down 2.83%. SGS and Partners Group lost 2.38% and 2.08%, respectively.

Sika, VAT Group and Julius Baer lost 1.6 to 2%. Nestle, Geberit, Straumann Holding, Kuehne & Nagel, Sonova, Logitech International and SIG Group ended lower by 0.7 to 1.25%.

ams OSRAM AG dropped 5.29%. Adecco and Avolta lost 2.52% and 2.31%, respectively. Temenos Group, Georg Fischer and Clariant also ended sharply lower.

Lindt & Spruengli climbed 1.3%, and Roche GS ended up by 1.12%. Flughafen Zurich, BKW and Galenica Sante posted moderate gains.