27.08.2026 19:45:02

Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended lower on Thursday, in line with markets across Europe, as lingering concerns about geopolitical tensions and fears of possible interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve rendered the mood cautious.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to a low of 14,323.30 about an hour before the closing bell, ended down 158.53 points or 1.09% at 14,384.37.

Givaudan ended nearly 3% down. Lindt & Spruengli drifted lower by about 2.3%. Novartis, Sonova, Kuehne + Nagel, Nestle, Amrize, Swisscom, Geberit and Holcim shed 1.4%-2%.

Zurich Insurance Group, Roche, Logitech International, Swiss Re, Straumann Holding, ABB and Swiss Life Holding ended lower by 0.5%-1.1%.

Partners Group closed up by 2.2%. Lonza Group, Julius Baer and Richemont ended flat.

A report from Swiss Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's non-farm payrolls increased 2% year-on-year to 5.698 million in the second quarter of 2026, following an upwardly revised 1.5% rise in the previous quarter. This represented an increase of 111,800 jobs, driven mainly by the services sector, where employment rose 2.2% to 4.550 million.

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