Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended notably lower on Monday after languishing in negative territory throughout the session, as worries about growth amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East hurt sentiment.

The benchmark SMI, which moved between 14,206.65 and 14,350.81, settled at 14,279.38, losing 116.56 points or 0.81%.

Swiss Re ended down 3.6%. Novartis drifted lower by about 3.2%, while Schindler Ps and Lindt & Spruengli lost 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively.

Logitech International and Partners Group dropped by about 2% and 1.9%, respectively. Sonova, Lonza Group and UBS Group lost 1%-1.2%.

Straumann Holding, Roche, Zurich Insurance Group, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Swiss Life Holding and Alco also ended weak.

VAT Group climbed 2.8%. ABB ended 1.59% up. Kuehne + Nagel gained 1.1% and SIKA closed 0.73% up. Nestle ended with a gain of 0.57%.

Data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Switzerland's unemployment rate held steady in August after rising slightly in the previous month.

The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 3% in August, the same as in July. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.8%.

The youth unemployment rate for those aged 15-24 rose to 3.4% from 2.8% in the prior month. Data showed that the seasonally adjusted unemployment was 3.1% in August, unchanged since July.