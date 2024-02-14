14.02.2024 19:22:25

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market started off on a flat note on Wednesday, but gained in strength as the day progressed and finally closed moderately higher. Positive global cues and a slew of strong earnings updates helped underpin sentiment.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 70.85 points or 0.64% at 11,213.64, slightly off the day's high of 11,217.77.

Lonza Group, up 4.66%, was the top gainer in the SMI index. ABB climbed 2.05%, while Holcim, Givaudan, Logitech International, Sika, Alcon, Kuehne & Nagel and Sonova gained 1.3 to 1.7%.

Richemont, Geberit and Partners Group advanced 1 to 1.2%, while Roche Holding and Novartis ended down 0.57% and 0.25%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, Schindler Ps, Meyer Burger Tech and Schindler Holding gained 4.1 to 4.4%. Julius Baer and Tecan Group both gained nearly 2.5%.

VAT Group, Galenica Sante, Straumann Holding, Temenos Group, Belimo Holding and SIG Combibloc also posted strong gains. ams OSRAM AG ended nearly 3% down.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX freundlich -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt verzeichnen am Freitag kräftige Gewinne. Die Anleger in Asien griffen am Freitag zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen