Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market closed on a positive note on Wednesday, staying firm right through the day's trading session.

The benchmark SMI settled with a gain of 48.67 points or 0.39% at 12,530.62, nearly 70 points off the day's high of 12,596.56.

VAT Group climbed about 4.25%. Julius Baer and Holcim gained 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively.

Roche Holding gained 1.2% after the European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization of Lunsumio subcutaneous.

Geberit ended 1.4% up, while Kuehne + Nagel, UBS Group, Sika, Straumann Holding and Galderma Group gained 1 to 1.2%.

Alcon, ABB, Lindt & Spruengli and Swiss Life Holding posted modest gains.

Logitech International ended down by 3.61%. Swiss Re and Givaudan closed lower by 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively. Partners Group, Schindler Ps and Richemont also ended weak.