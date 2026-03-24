Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Despite a couple of brief spells in negative territory on Tuesday, first around mid-morning and then around mid-afternoon, the Switzerland market closed on a firm note on Tuesday, as buying at a few counters gathered momentum in the last couple of hours of the day's session.

Worries about Middle East tensions weighed a bit, but investors appeared keen on picking up select stocks at reduced valuations.

The benchmark SMI closed up by 126.26 points or 1.02% at 12,515.94, after scaling a low of 12,352.46 and a high of 12,537.62 intraday.

Straumann Holding climbed 5.7%. Kuehne + Nagel, Nestle and Logitech International gained 2.35%, 2.18% and 2.1%, respectively.

Lonza Group, Sonovia, Holcim, Sika, Swisscom and Amrize gained 1.6%-2%. Lindt & Spruengli, Novartis, ABB, Zurich Insurance, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Julius Baer, Galderma Group, Alcon and Roche Holding also closed with notable gains.

Givaudan ended down by about 1.1%. UBS Group, SGS and VAT Group closed modestly lower.

Data from Swiss National Bank showed Switzerland's current account surplus narrowed sharply to CHF 7.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, down from CHF 23.5 billion in the same period a year earlier, and marking the smallest figure in two years, due to a sharp fall in goods surplus to CHF 15.2 billion from CHF 29.1 billion the fourth quarter of the previous year.