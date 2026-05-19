Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market's benchmark index SMI closed on a strong note on Tuesday after staying positive right through the day's session thanks to sustained buying at several counters.

The SMI, which climbed to a high of 13,425.38 intraday, settled at 13,364.80, gaining 124.10 points or 0.94%.

Lonza Group climbed 4.21%. Sonova moved up 3.52%, while Alcon and Roche gained 2.72% and 2.4%, respectively.

Nestle ended 2.1% up. Straumann Holding moved up nearly 2%, while Novartis and Givaudan gained 1.57% and 1.49%, respectively.

SGG, Galderma Group, Swiss Re, Lindt & Spruengli, Schindler Ps, Partners Group and Swisscom also ended on firm note.

Geberit and ABB drifted down by 1.81% and 1.7%, respectively. Kuehne + Nagel, Julius Baer and Swiss Life Holding lost 1.27%, 1.12% and 1.05%, respectively. Logitech International and amrize also ended notably lower.

https://www.six-group.com/en/market-data/shares/closing-prices.html