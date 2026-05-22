Jetzt noch schnell abstimmen. Nur noch bis Sonntag können Sie entscheiden, ob der stete Service des Zertifikate-Teams von BNP Paribas preiswürdig ist. -W-
22.05.2026 19:46:09

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market's equity index SMI closed higher on Friday, in line with most of the markets across Europe, as optimism about Iran and the U.S. reaching a peace deal prompted investors to pick up stocks.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 56.78 points or 0.42% at 13,503.21 after scaling a low of 13,446.91 and a high of 13,538.31 intraday.

Logitech International climbed 6.23% after the company unveiled its fiscal 2026 strategy, highlighting a fresh, design-led push into AI-powered devices and new enterprise customers.

VAT Group moved up 3.28% and Sika gained 3.01%. Sonova, Givaudan, Holcim and ABB gained 1.9%-2.6%.

Lindt & Spruengli and Roche ended higher by 1.51% and 1.24%, respectively. Straumann Holding and Kuehne + Nagel closed with moderate gains.

Julius Baer tumbled nearly 7%. Partners Group drifted down by about 4.6%. Swiss Re, Sandoz Group and Zurich Insurance lost 1.4%, 1.1% and 0.87%, respectively.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22.05.26 KW 21: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.05.26 Apple, NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Die US-Aktien der Deutschen Bank im 1. Quartal 2026
20.05.26 Depot von George Soros im 1. Quartal 2026: Starinvestor steigt bei NVIDIA ein und setzt auf den KI-Boom
19.05.26 Berkshire-Depot post Buffet: Alphabet-Aktie rückt bei Greg Abel ins Zentrum
17.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 20

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt stark knapp unter 6.000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX fährt Gewinne ein -- Aufschläge an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen verbuchen letztlich Aufschläge
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende in starker Verfassung. Der deutsche Leitindex legte am Freitag ebenfalls zu. Auch die US-Indizes bewegten sich nach oben. Die Börsen in Asien gewannen vor dem Wochenende hinzu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen