Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - After staying fairly well above the flat line till about an hour past noon, the Switzerland market briefly fell into negative territory on Wednesday but recovered swiftly and held firm to eventually end the day's session on a strong note.

The mood in the market remained fairly positive despite Middle East tensions, and fears of possible rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in the foreseeable future.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 13,312.39 mid way through the session, ended with a gain of 107.02 points or 0.8% at 13,463.33, slightly off the day's high.

VAT Group climbed about 3.5%. Nestle gained 2.57% and Sandoz Group climbed 2.2%. Swisscom, Roche and Swiss Re ended up by 1.85%, 1.6% and 1.56%, respectively.

Zurich Insurance, Swiss Life Holding, Kuehne + Nagel, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Richemont, Lonza, Galderma Group, Partners Group and Novartis also closed higher.

Julius Baer, Logitech International, ABB, Sonova and Straumann Holding shed 1%-1.6%. Sika also finished notably lower.