Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Despite falling into negative territory after a positive start and struggling for support till a little past noon, the Switzerland stock market gained in strength gradually and eventually ended on a firm note on Friday.

The benchmark SMI, which slipped to 14,248.42, climbed to a high of 14,354.98 around late afternoon before settling at 14,343.70, gaining 76.51 points or 0.54%.

Sandoz Group moved up by about 3.2%. Logitech International climbed nearly 2.5%. Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance, Galderma Group, Novartis and Swisscom gained 1.4%-2%.

Nestle, ABB, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Holcim, Roche, Partners Group, Swiss Life Holding and Givaudan ended up by 0.6%-1.25%.

VAT Group dropped 3.6%. Julius Baer, UBS Group and Richemont lost 1.6%-2%. Lonza Group, Amrize, Straumann Holding, Sika and Sonova ended lower by 0.7%-1.3%.