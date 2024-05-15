15.05.2024 19:16:27

Swiss Market Ends On Strong Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on a strong note on Wednesday as stocks kept edging higher and higher after opening marginally up. Data showing a smaller than expected increase in U.S. consumer prices in the month of April helped ease concerns about interest rates, and rendered the mood positive.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 115.19 points or 0.98% at 11,899.26, slightly off the day's high of 11,906.80.

Lonza Group climbed nearly 5%. VAT Group shares gained about 4.8% and Sonova rallied 4.1%.

Straumann Holding, Partners Group, Geberit and Sika gained 1.8 to 2.25%. Roche Holdings ended nearly 1.5% up, and ABB advanced 1.35%. Holcim, UBS Group, Givaudan, Julius Baer and Sandoz Group gained 1 to 1.3%.

Alcon, Nestle, Schindler Ps, Kuehne & Nagel and Swiss Life Holding also closed on firm note.

Swatch Group, SIG Group, Lindt & Spruengli and Novartis ended weak.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schließt nach historischem Sprung über 40.000 Punkte tiefer -- ATX schließt knapp im Minus -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes legen bis Handelsende zu
Der heimische Markt gab am Donnerstag nur leicht nach, während der deutsche Leitindex deutlicher im Minus notierte. An den US-Börsen wurden neue Rekorde erzielt. An den Märkten in Fernost griffen die Anleger am Donnerstag zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen