Swiss Market Ends On Strong Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on a strong note on Wednesday as stocks kept edging higher and higher after opening marginally up. Data showing a smaller than expected increase in U.S. consumer prices in the month of April helped ease concerns about interest rates, and rendered the mood positive.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 115.19 points or 0.98% at 11,899.26, slightly off the day's high of 11,906.80.

Lonza Group climbed nearly 5%. VAT Group shares gained about 4.8% and Sonova rallied 4.1%.

Straumann Holding, Partners Group, Geberit and Sika gained 1.8 to 2.25%. Roche Holdings ended nearly 1.5% up, and ABB advanced 1.35%. Holcim, UBS Group, Givaudan, Julius Baer and Sandoz Group gained 1 to 1.3%.

Alcon, Nestle, Schindler Ps, Kuehne & Nagel and Swiss Life Holding also closed on firm note.

Swatch Group, SIG Group, Lindt & Spruengli and Novartis ended weak.