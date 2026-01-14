|
14.01.2026 18:45:36
Swiss Market Ends On Strong Note
(RTTNews) - After opening slightly up Wednesday morning, the Switzerland market advanced further as the day progressed to eventually end the session on a bright note.
The benchmark SMI settled with a strong gain of 100.11 points or 0.75% at 13,464.84 after recording a new all-time high of 13,489.51.
Kuehne + Nagel, the top gainer in the SMI index, moved up 4.3%. Sandoz Group climbed nearly 3.5% and Novartis advanced by 2.15%.
Nestle, Swisscom, Swiss Re and Galderma Group gained 1.7 to 1.8%. Sika, Holcim and Schindler Ps moved up by 1 to 1.3%, while Roche Holding, Logitech International, Zurich Insurance, Givaudan, Geberit and Julius Baer posted moderate gains.
Amrize ended lower by 2.79%. VAT Group drifted down 1.4%, while ABB and Alcon both closed down by 1.12%.
