Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note After Choppy Ride

(RTTNews) - Swiss stocks swung between gains and losses on Thursday as investors stayed largely cautious and appeared reluctant to make significant moves amid lingering concerns about inflation and growth.

Higher oil prices and concerns about geopolitical tensions weighed. Brent crude futures climbed above $107 a barrel mark, gaining about 5.5%.

The benchmark SMI settled with a loss of 64.60 points or 0.47% at 13,740.10 after scaling a high of 13,849.33 and a low of 13,740.10 intraday.

Sandoz Group, Alcon and Amrize ended lower by 2.3%-2.5%. Partners Group drifted down 1.7%, while Sika, Holcim, UBS Group, Richemont, Givaudan, VAT Group and Galderma Group lost 1.1%-1.4%.

Geberit, Roche, ABB, Lonza Group and Schindler Ps ended with modest losses.

Kuehne + Nagel climbed 1.6%. Lindt & Spruengli moved up 1.4%, while Swisscom, Logitech International, Julius Baer, Sonova, SGS and Swiss Re lost 0.7%-1.1%.