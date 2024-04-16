|
16.04.2024 19:03:49
Swiss Market Ends Sharply Lower
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended sharply lower on Tuesday, in line with markets across Europe, as persisting geopolitical tensions and uncertainty about interest rate trajectory weighed on sentiment.
The benchmark SMI, which stayed weak right through the day's session, ended with a loss of 199.14 points or 1.75% at 11,196.67, nearly 25 points off the day's low of 11,172.40.
All the components of the SMI ended in negative territory. Swiss Re, Partners Group, UBS Group, Alcon, Kuehne & Nagel and Logitech International lost 2 to 3.32%.
Zurich Insurance Group, ABB, Sonova, Novartis, Richemont, Swiss Life Holding, Roche Holding, Holcim, Geberit, Lonza Group and Swisscom ended down 1.3 to 1.8%.
In the Mid Price Index, Adecco tanked more than 11%. Temenos Group, which ended with a hefty gain on Monday, ended down 5.79%.
Straumann Holding, Avolta, Julius Baer, Tecan Group, Helvetia, Swatch Group, VAT Group and Belimo Holding lost 1.9 to 3%. Georg Fischer, Schindler Holding, SIG Group and Baloise Holding also ended notably lower.
Barry Callebaut climbed about 6.75%. Meyer Burger Tech gained 3.1%, and SGS advanced 1.2%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUnsicherheit bleibt groß: Wall Street schlussendlich leichter -- ATX beendet die Sitzung im Plus -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinig
Am Dienstag war das Bild am heimischen Markt von Zuschlägen geprägt. Der DAX beendete den Handelstag kaum verändert. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten am Mittwoch Verluste. Die Indizes in Fernost tendierten zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.