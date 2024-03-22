|
22.03.2024 18:45:11
Swiss Market Ends Weak
(RTTNews) - After a weak start, the Switzerland market briefly moved higher around mid morning on Friday, but retreated and spent the rest of the day's session in negative territory. Amid a lack of fresh triggers, investors chose to take some profits.
The benchmark SMI ended down by 51.67 points or 0.44% at 11,651.99, the day's low.
Sonova ended down by 4.6%. Richemont drifted down 2.61% and Geberit settled lower by 1.87%. Swiss Life Holding and Alcon dropped 1.23% and 1%, respectively.
Swiss Re, Nestle, Sika and Partners Group shed 0.5 to 0.77%.
Logitech International and Lonza Group gained about 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively. Swisscom and Kuehne & Nagel posted modest gains.
In the Mid Price Index, Straumann Holding lost nearly 4%. VAT Group, Avolta and Belimo Holding ended lower by 2.21%, 2.17% ad 1.84%, respectively.
Baloise Holding, Swatch Group, Sandoz, Georg Fischer and Schindler Holding lost 1 to 1.6%.
Meyer Burger Tech rallied nearly 12%. BKW gained 2.62% and Temenos Group climbed 1.43%. Flughafen Zurich, Swiss Prime Site, Ems Chemie Holding and Lindt & Spruengli gained 0.7 to 1.1%.
Data from Swiss National Bank showed Switzerland's current account surplus widened to CHF 15.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 from CHF 13.3 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Rekordschlusskurs -- Wall Street schlussendlich gespalten -- Asiens Börsen enden mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich leicht ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich derweil knapp in Grün und dennoch mit Rekorden. Der Wall Street ging zum Wochenende der Atem aus. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Freitag überwiegend gen Süden.