|
11.04.2024 19:17:29
Swiss Market Ends Weak For 3rd Straight Day
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended modestly lower on Thursday after a choppy ride amid a lack of positive triggers. The recent inflation data from the U.S. has raised concerns that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for a longer period, and today, the ECB has maintained in its interest rates.
The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 29.47 points or 0.26% at 11,465.74, declining for a third straight day. The index touched a high of 11,537.57 and a low of 11,427.48 in the session.
UBS Group dropped about 2.5%. Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Re and Richemont lost 1 to 1.25%. Swiss Life Holding ended nearly 1% down.
Givaudan ended down by 0.65% despite posting higher first-quarter sales. ABB, Novartis and Swisscom ended modeslty lower.
Sika climbed 1.13%. Roche Holding, Sonova and Lonza Group gained 0.75 to 1%. Geberit, Nestle, Partners Group and Logitech International posted modest gains.
In the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech ended more than 8% down. Flughafen Zurich tumbled 4.2%. Swatch Group, SGS, Tecan Group and Avolta closed lower by 1 to 1.5%.
Clariant and Sandoz gained 2.82% and 2.59%, respectively. BKW gained 1.5% and Temenos Group advanced 1.3%. Barry Callebaut ended 0.88% up.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUneinheitlicher Ausklang einer durchwachsenen Woche: ATX geht mit Gewinnen, DAX mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- Wall Street knickt ein -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu, während sich der deutsche Leitindex abwärts orientierte. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche eher in schlechter Stimmung.