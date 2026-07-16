Swiss Market Settles Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market closed modestly lower on Thursday after staying in negative territory right through the day's session amid concerns about escalating Middle East tensions. Investors also reacted to some corporate news.

The benchmark SMI ended down by 40.12 points or 0.28% at 14,267.19, the day's high. The index dropped to a low of 14,133.13 around mid-afternoon.

Partners Group closed 6% down, following the company capping withdrawals from an $8.6 billion private equity fund after rising redemptions;

Partners Group Holding announced on Wednesday that its assets under management, or AuM, rose to $186 billion in the first half of 2026, helped by higher client fundraising and continued investor demand across its private markets platform. The company added that it raised $16 billion in new client commitments during the first half of the year.

ABB shed nearly 6%. The technology major announced its agreement to acquire Rotork plc, a British actuator manufacturer and flow control company, in a deal with enterprise value of around $5.5 billion. The companies agreed the terms of a recommended cash offer for Rotork, under which each Rotork shareholder would be entitled to receive 503 pence in cash per Rotork share.

Straumann Holding ended with a loss of about 3.7% and UBS Group closed 2.1% down. Holcim and Sandoz Group lost 1.82% and 1.67%, respectively. Sika closed 1.27% down, and Lonza Group shed 1.07%.

Alcon climbed 2.85%. Lindt & Spruengli and Schindler Ps both ended up by about 2.15%. Galderma Group gained nearly 2% and Amrize moved up 1.87%.

Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance and Novartis gained 1%-1.2%. Richemont, Nestle, Geberit, Roche and Givaudan posted modest gains.